Canha went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three runs and a hit-by-pitch in the 7-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Canha came into Saturday refreshed after receiving his first rest day of the season Friday. He was all over the stat sheet, playing a part in five of the team's seven runs. His two hits give him six multi-hit games this season and two in a row. The 32-year-old is slashing .274/.424/.890 with three home runs, seven RBI, 23 runs scored and four stolen bases in 20 games.