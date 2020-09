Canha went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI during a 9-0 win over the Mariners in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-3 in the matinee, Canha took Brady Lail deep in the sixth inning of the nightcap to pad a comfortable 6-0 lead. The 31-year-old outfielder has three multi-hit performances in his last seven games but went 0-for-11 in the other four, and on the year he's slashing .247/.388/.409 with four homers, four steals, 25 runs and 25 RBI through 47 games.