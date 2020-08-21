Canha went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Even when he's not blasting the ball over the fence, Canha continues to get on base at an elite clip. Factoring in Thursday's production, the veteran now boasts a .413 OBP, a figure partly comprised of a career-high 14.7 percent walk rate and five hit by pitches. Canha has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he's complemented his three home runs with five doubles and one triple over 109 plate appearances.