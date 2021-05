Canha went 3-for-3 with three singles and two walks in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

The 32-year-old did exactly what a leadoff hitter should do -- keep the line moving. While he wasn't directly involved in any run production, Canha still put together a strong effort at the plate. The outfielder is slashing .268/.400/.497 with 10 home runs, 15 RBI, 40 runs scored and six stolen bases in 50 games this year. His career high in steals is seven, set back in 2015.