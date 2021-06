Canha doesn't have any structural damage in his left hip and receives PRP injections to both hips Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old had surgery on his left hip back in 2016, so it's good news he's dealing with tendinitis and not any structural problems. Canha should take it easy for a few days after receiving the injections, and a return timeline should come into focus once he's cleared to resume workouts.