Athletics' Mark Canha: Removed from Wednesday's game

Canha exited Wednesday's game against the Angels with an apparent injury, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Canha appeared to tweak something when cutting off a ball in left-center field as he slowly left the field after making an awkward throw to the infield. The 30-year-old entered the contest with a 1.010 OPS in his previous 15 games, and the potential injury couldn't come at a worse time with the A's making a final push for a playoff spot. Canha should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.

