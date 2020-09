Canha went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Canha's multi-hit effort was just his second over the last 17 contests, as the veteran has been prone to several multi-game slumps lately. Canha came into Sunday in an 0-for-8 skid that had encompassed the prior three games, and despite his success in the loss, he's still hitting just .171 (6-for-35) in 12 September contests.