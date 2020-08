Canha, who went 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch and a run in a loss to the Angels on Monday, is now 5-for-11 over his last three games.

Canha's performance at the plate has had a bit of an up-and-down quality to it in August, as he also endured a 1-for-14 stretch over the three games prior to his current streak. However, Canha is hitting a solid .264 over his first 69 plate appearances, while his .420 on-base percentage, which has been partly propped up by 11 walks, is a career-best figure.