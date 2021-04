Canha went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Canha led off in each installment of the season-opening four-game set versus the Astros, hitting safely in three of those games and reaching safely in all of them. The veteran doesn't have the speed of a traditional leadoff hitter, but he more than makes up for it with a solid power stroke and a discerning eye at the plate that's led to double-digit walk rates each of the last two seasons.