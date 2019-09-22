Athletics' Mark Canha: Scores thrice Saturday

Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Canha was right in the middle of the Athletics' early rallies, scoring on a Ramon Laureano double in the first inning and a Sheldon Neuse single in the second. Canha topped it off with a solo shot in the fifth off Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley. Canha has homered in consecutive games, giving him 26 on the year to go with 59 RBI and 79 runs scored in 121 games.