Canha is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.

Canha started against lefty Andrew Heaney in the season opener Friday but will sit in favor of Robbie Grossman against righty Dylan Bundy in this one. The Athletics are certainly known to utilize platoons heavily, though it would be a surprise to see Canha sit against most righties, as he hit an excellent .273/.396/.517 last season. Over the course of his career, he's actually had reverse splits, posting a 101 wRC+ against lefties and a 121 wRC+ against righties, so platooning him in the conventional way wouldn't make all that much sense.