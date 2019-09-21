Athletics' Mark Canha: Smacks 25th homer

Canha went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

Canha first plated Matt Chapman with the third-inning double, and then went yard for his solo shot off Rangers starter Mike Minor in the fifth. Canha is hitting .272/.396/.519 with 25 homers, 58 RBI and 76 runs scored as well as 15 doubles in 120 games this year.