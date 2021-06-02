Canha went 2-for-6 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday, snapping an 0-for-14 skid that had encompassed his previous four games.

The veteran has rarely endured multi-game slumps this season, but the aforementioned four-game stretch saw eight of the 14 outs he made during that stretch come via strikeouts. Tuesday's multi-hit effort keeps Canha's season slash line at a solid .251/.385/.462, and while his batting average does have plenty of room for improvement, it currently qualifies as the second highest of his last six seasons.