Athletics' Mark Canha: Strong spring before pause

Canha was starting to "hit his stride" at the plate when spring training was suspended, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The veteran outfielder hit .318 (7-for-22) with three doubles, six RBI, six walks and two runs over 11 Cactus League contests prior to the pause in play. Canha returned home shortly after spring training was suspended and has been engaging in body weight workouts in his backyard, a regimen that includes lunges, pushups and sit-ups. He's supplemented that work with some cardiovascular activity in the form of jumping jacks and an exercise bike and is also taking dry swings, attempting to address all aspects of personal fitness under unusual circumstances. Canha is slated to serve as the starting left fielder when the season does begin after a breakout 2019 during which he slashed .273/.396/.517 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI.