Canha went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Canha has been surprisingly active on the basepaths this season; through 33 games, he is already within one of tying his career-best mark of seven steals set back in his rookie 2015 campaign. The veteran outfielder is contributing in other ways as well, knocking five home runs and ranking third in the league with 27 runs scored. The overall numbers make Canha a viable fantasy asset despite the fact that he is batting an unexciting .252.