Canha went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Monday's game 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Canha reached in each of his first two at-bats, as he doubled down the left-field line in the first and drew a walk in the third. The 32-year-old would come around to score both times and picked up his first steal of the season along the way. Canha has gotten on at least twice in each of his last four games and is slashing .375/.500/.625 with a home run, two RBI and six runs scored over that span. His stolen base Monday was a rarity, as his season-high in steals was seven during his rookie year in 2015. He'll provide most of his value with power and an above-average ability to get on base.