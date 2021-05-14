site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Mark Canha: Takes seat Friday
May 14, 2021
Canha is not in the lineup Friday at Minnesota.
Canha started the past 19 games and will receive a day to reset after posting a .678 OPS during that stretch. Seth Brown and Stephen Piscotty will start in the corner outfield spots Friday for the A's.
