Athletics' Mark Canha: Thriving in spring
Canha is hitting .316 (6-for-19) with two doubles, five RBI, six walks and two runs across his first 10 Cactus League games.
The veteran outfielder enjoyed a breakout season at age 30 in 2019, slashing .273/.396/.517 with 45 extra-base hits (16 doubles, three triples, 26 home runs) and 58 RBI. The numbers helped earn him a solid pay raise to $4.8 million this offseason, as well as the inside track to the starting left field job for 2020. Canha has only further cemented his status with his solid spring at the plate thus far, and he heads into 2020 projected to likely log a workload on part with last season's 126 games, at minimum.
