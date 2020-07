Canha went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder drove home Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano with his first-inning single, extending the Athletics' lead to 3-0 at the time. Canha has drawn starts in two of the first three games of the season, contributing a single in each while also striking out in three of his other six plate appearances.