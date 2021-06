Canha went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The reliable leadoff bat led the game with four total bases and was an offensive catalyst for the Athletics, opening the scoring with a two-run triple in the second inning. Canha bounced back nicely after consecutive 0-for-4 showings with no walks, and he's now 17th in baseball with a .384 OBP.