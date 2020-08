Canha went 2-for-4 with a double and run-scoring single in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

Canha got Oakland out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his RBI single off Lance Lynn. He added a double later in the game, raising his batting average to .290. Canha has played himself into an everyday role while cementing himself into the middle of the Athletics' lineup. He should continue to see consistent at-bats while rotating between outfield and designated hitter duties.