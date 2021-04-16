Canha went 1-for-3 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over Detroit.

The outfielder has thrived in the leadoff spot this season, hitting .280 with a .419 OBP largely driven by 10 walks in 50 at-bats. Canha is second only to Ronald Acuna with 14 runs scored, which is largely attributable to the resurgence of two-hitter Jed Lowrie. There's nothing especially flashy about the 32-year-old's game, but he will remain a valuable fantasy asset as long as he continues finding ways to get on base and score runs.