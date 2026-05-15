Athletics' Mason Barnett: Back in Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Barnett to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
After coming up from the minors Wednesday, Barnett will return to Triple-A without making an appearance for the A's in order to make room for the newly acquired Jose Suarez. The 25-year-old Barnett owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 29.1 innings at Triple-A this season and remains an option to come up later in the year for a spot start or to give the Athletics length out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Athletics' Mason Barnett: Recalled from Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Mason Barnett: Sent back to minors•
-
Athletics' Elvis Alvarado: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Mason Barnett: Recalled by Athletics•
-
Athletics' Mason Barnett: Falls short of Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Mason Barnett: Does fine in last start of season•