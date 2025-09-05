Barnett is slated to start Friday's game against the Angels in Anaheim.

After being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Barnett made his first MLB start this past Saturday, taking a loss to the Rangers while allowing five earned runs on eight hits and no walks over four innings. The 25-year-old righty will get a chance to redeem himself Friday, but another poor showing could put him at risk of losing his spot in the Athletics rotation.