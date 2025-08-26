The Athletics selected Barnett's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Barnett has spent the entire season at Las Vegas, turning in a 5.83 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 117.1 innings through 24 appearances (22 starts). Despite his unimpressive statline, he'll join the big-league roster for the first time in his career to fill in for Jacob Lopez (elbow), who landed on the IL in a corresponding move. If Barnett takes Lopez's place in the Athletics' rotation, the former would be lined up to make his MLB debut Saturday against Texas. Otherwise, he could be used as a multi-inning relief option.