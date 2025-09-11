Barnett did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk across 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Barnett's major-league career has gotten off to a rocky start -- the right-hander's given up 12 runs across 12.2 innings in his first three starts. Barnett is currently scheduled to face the Red Sox again on the road in his next start, though it's unclear how long he'll remain in the rotation with Jacob Lopez (elbow) expected to return before the end of the season.