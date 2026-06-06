Athletics' Mason Barnett: Stellar in relief Friday

Barnett allowed a hit and two walks while striking out seven over four scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Entering after four-plus innings of five-run ball from starter Jack Perkins, Barnett was able to pitch the remainder of the game and did so without allowing a run while recording a game-high seven strikeouts. It marked the right-hander's first big-league appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and just his second outing of the season, with the first consisting of two scoreless innings April 19. While this appearance came in relief, Barnett made five starts with the Athletics last season and has continued to operate primarily as a starter in Triple-A. That background could lead to starting rotation consideration if Perkins continues to struggle or Kade Morris is unable to establish himself.