Chapman agreed to a one-year, $6.49 million deal with the Athletics on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn right hip labrum in mid-September. Agent Scott Boras said in December that Chapman received clearance for increased activity and should be ready for spring training. That said, it's possible Chapman won't be performing at his very best early in the season as he works his way back.