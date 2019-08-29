Athletics' Matt Chapman: Avoids concussion

Chapman experienced some slight blurriness after being hit by a pitch in the helmet Wednesday but cleared the concussion tests, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The specifics of the blurriness remain unclear, as Chapman remained in the contest for an additional inning, including hitting a hard lineout to center field. It seems as though the 26-year-old will avoid the injured list since he doesn't have a concussion, but he may still be held out of the lineup for Thursday's afternoon game.