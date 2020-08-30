site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts 10th homer
By
RotoWire Staff
Chapman went a combined 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's doubleheader against Houston.
Chapman knocked in both Oakland runs in the matinee and drove in another with a solo shot in the nightcap. The third baseman has 10 homers and 25 RBI on the season while slashing .252/.298/.580.
