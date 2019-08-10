Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts 25th homer
Chapman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
Chapman's 359-foot shot in the first inning gave the Athletics a quick lead and snapped an 0-for-16 skid that had encompassed his prior five games. The slugging third baseman only has three round trippers in the second half of the season, with two of those having come since the calendar flipped to August. Chapman's multi-hit effort was also his first since July 21, a testament the extent of his recent struggles at the plate.
