Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts 30th home run

Chapman went 2-for-5 with with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Athletics 19-4 win on Monday.

Chapman knocked in a run on a double in the fifth inning and homered in the seventh inning. The home run traveled a projected 447 feet and gives Chapman 30 homers, making him just the third A's third baseman in history to hit 30 home runs. Since August 9, Chapman is hitting .311/.373/.705 with six home runs and 10 RBI.