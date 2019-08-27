Athletics' Matt Chapman: Blasts 30th home run
Chapman went 2-for-5 with with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Athletics 19-4 win on Monday.
Chapman knocked in a run on a double in the fifth inning and homered in the seventh inning. The home run traveled a projected 447 feet and gives Chapman 30 homers, making him just the third A's third baseman in history to hit 30 home runs. Since August 9, Chapman is hitting .311/.373/.705 with six home runs and 10 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....