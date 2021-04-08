Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Chapman got to Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer with a 426-foot solo shot to center field in the seventh inning and helped send the game into extra innings when he singled and scored in the ninth. It was easily the best game of the year for the star third baseman, who entered the contest batting a paltry .105 with no extra-base hits.