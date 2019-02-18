Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cleared for all activity
Chapman (shoulder) was cleared for all baseball activities Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman started camp slowly after undergoing thumb surgery and shoulder surgery over the offseason, but he won't end up being set back for long. He'll have over a month of full practice before the Athletics head to Tokyo for an early season opener against the Mariners on March 20.
