Chapman went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Thursday in the Athletics' victory over the Blue Jays.

The big fly, his eighth of the year, floated over the left-field wall off a John Axford fastball in the sixth to extend Oakland's lead to 9-4. Chapman went 11 games without a homer before he left the yard May 11 but looks to be re-establishing that part of his game. His flyball-heavy approach won't position him for a helpful batting average, but he takes plenty of walks to make up for that deficiency and keep him afloat in OBP formats.