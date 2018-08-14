Athletics' Matt Chapman: Collects three doubles
Chapman went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three runs and two RBI in the Athletics' 7-6 win over the Mariners on Monday.
The three extra-base hits tied a season high for Chapman, who has been on fire since the All-Star break with an 1.190 OPS, 23 runs and 14 RBI in 22 games. Chapman's offensive surge coupled with his aptitude on defense -- he trails only the Angels' Andrelton Simmons this season with a 12.5 UZR -- could garner the 25-year-old some down-ballot MVP votes in a deep American League class of candidates.
