Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues mashing Wednesday
Chapman went 2-for-4 with two runs in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
That's three straight two-hit outings for Chapman, who owns a five-game hitting streak overall. The season-opening surge has the infielder in sole possession of the Athletics' offensive leaderboard in the early going, an encouraging sign given the subpar .234 average and .313 OBP he generated in 2017.
More News
