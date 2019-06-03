Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues recent power surge
Chapman went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a double during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.
Chapman recorded his first three-hit game in nearly a month as he homered in the eighth inning to tie the score. He has been on a major source of power over his last eight games, recording five home runs, seven RBI and eight RBI during that stretch. Chapman will look to continue his recent success in the next series against the Angels.
