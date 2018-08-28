Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Although the Athletics had plenty to be disappointed about Monday, Chapman's continued offensive tear certainly didn't qualify. The third baseman has smacked half of his eight August homers over the last four games, amassing seven RBI along the way. An impressive 20 of Chapman's 32 hits during the month have gone for extra bases as well, helping lead to an eye-popping 1.100 OPS across 105 August plate appearances.