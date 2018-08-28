Athletics' Matt Chapman: Continues slugging in loss
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Although the Athletics had plenty to be disappointed about Monday, Chapman's continued offensive tear certainly didn't qualify. The third baseman has smacked half of his eight August homers over the last four games, amassing seven RBI along the way. An impressive 20 of Chapman's 32 hits during the month have gone for extra bases as well, helping lead to an eye-popping 1.100 OPS across 105 August plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Slugs pair of homers in win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Keeps surging at plate•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks 17th home run•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Collects three doubles•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Another multi-hit effort in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start