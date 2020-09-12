Chapman will sit for the seventh straight game with right hip tendinitis Saturday against Texas.
Chapman still hasn't been placed on the injured list, though if he had been when he first suffered the injury, he'd be eligible to return next Thursday. Given that he's still yet to resume baseball activities and doesn't have a timeline to do so, it's quite possible he won't return before that date. Vimael Machin will serve as the third baseman Saturday.
