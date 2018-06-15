Athletics' Matt Chapman: Could land on DL
Manager Bob Melvin said and MRI revealed no structural damage but Chapman (hand) could be placed on the 10-day disabled list in the coming days, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Chapman was left out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels after suffering a hand contusion at some point during the series versus Houston this week. The club will have a couple days to decide what to do with Chapman since a stint on the DL can be backdated up to three days. Expect Chad Pinder to receive a majority of the starts at third base if Chapman winds up missing an extended period of time.
