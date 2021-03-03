Chapman could play third base during Friday's Cactus League matchup if he feels good after Wednesday's game, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman will serve as the designated hitter once again during Wednesday's matchup against the Rockies as the team continues to ease him back into action following offseason hip surgery. Assuming he checks out fine after Wednesday's game, he's expected to make his defensive debut after Thursday's off day. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-3 with a double and one strikeout to begin Cactus League play.
