Athletics' Matt Chapman: Cranks 31st homer

Chapman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in the Athletics' 7-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Chapman provided the crucial blow in the contest, cranking a three-run blast off Jaime Barria in the third inning for his 31st of the season. The 26-year-old's .258 average isn't spectacular, but he's more than made up for it with his career high in long balls, as well as 35 doubles and three triples to leave him with an excellent .528 slugging percentage through 496 at-bats.