Chapman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

His third-inning blast off Brad Peacock accounted for all of Oakland's offense on the night. Chapman was a beast to close out May, slashing .310/.341/.714 over the last 10 games with five homers and 10 RBI, and after slugging a career-high 24 home runs in 2018, the 26-year-old has already gone yard 15 times through 57 games this season.