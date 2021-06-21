Chapman is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
Chapman started the past 23 contests and will receive a breather Monday while in the midst of a nine-game hit streak in which he has gone 13-for-35 (.371 average) with three homers, four doubles, eight RBI and 10 runs. Chad Pinder will take over at the hot corner in the series opener.
