Athletics' Matt Chapman: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chapman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
Chapman is 1-for-20 over his past six games and will take a seat Tuesday for the second time this season. Chad Pinder will step in at third base for the Athletics.
