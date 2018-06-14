Chapman was diagnosed with a hand contusion and will undergo an MRI on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's unclear when Chapman suffered the injury, but it helps explain why he was removed from Thursday's game against the Astros prior to the seventh inning. It's worth noting that Chapman dealt with an injury to the same hand during spring training that forced him to miss some time, according to Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area. The third baseman was 0-for-2 before exiting.