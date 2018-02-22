Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with hand injury
Chapman underwent a precautionary MRI on his right hand in Los Angeles on Thursday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
Chapman left the team's spring camp after he experience soreness in the palm of his hand. It doesn't appear as though there's too much concern over his status but more should be known once the results of his examination are released. In 2017, Chapman hit .234/.313/.472 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 84 contests.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Goes deep in victory•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Smacks 13th round tripper in wild win•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Hits 12th homer Sunday•
-
Athletics' Matt Chapman: Reaches double-digit homers Sunday•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...