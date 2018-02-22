Chapman underwent a precautionary MRI on his right hand in Los Angeles on Thursday, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

Chapman left the team's spring camp after he experience soreness in the palm of his hand. It doesn't appear as though there's too much concern over his status but more should be known once the results of his examination are released. In 2017, Chapman hit .234/.313/.472 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 84 contests.