Athletics' Matt Chapman: Dealing with sore wrist
Chapman is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox due to a sore wrist, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman was hit on the wrist during Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox, and while he was able to stay in the game, he's a little sore Thursday. The A's are hoping the third baseman will be ready to go for Friday's series opener against the Astros. Chad Pinder is starting at the hot corner in his stead Thursday.
