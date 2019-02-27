Athletics' Matt Chapman: Debuting at DH
Chapman (illness) will serve as the Athletics' designated hitter and bat third Wednesday in the team's Cactus League matchup with the Dodgers.
An illness kept Chapman sidelined for the first six games of the Athletics' Cactus League slate, but it's possible the 25-year-old's spring debut would have been delayed even without the ailment due to the fact he that underwent a left shoulder procedure in December. Chapman entered camp without any restrictions on account of the shoulder, though the Athletics may still limit his reps at third base this spring for precautionary reasons. More importantly, Chapman now looks poised to get enough at-bats in during exhibition contests to erase any concern about his availability for the Athletics' season opener March 20 versus the Mariners in Tokyo.
